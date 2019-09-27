Just earlier this week, we reported about Ford’s discounts for the all-new 2020 Explorer. A sweet $1,000 rebate was available for the Limited, ST, and Premium variants and today we are happy to inform you about yet another potential discount for the three-row SUV. CarsDirect obtained details from a bulletin sent from Ford to its dealers earlier this week, which shows the manufacturer is now offering another $1,000 when trading-in a new car or truck.

That’s a rather interesting move considering Ford’s production issues with the new Explorer and the Lincoln Aviator. According to a recent report, quality issues are slowing down the production of the two new SUVs from the Blue Oval. The automaker is reportedly shipping cars from the Chicago, Illinois factory that makes the two models to its Flat Rock, Michigan plant in an attempt to solve unidentified issues. Aggressive incentives to further boost customer demand in this situation seem rather surprising.

Gallery: Most Expensive 2020 Ford Explorer

2 Photos

Back to the 2020 Explorer offers, CarsDirect says double $1,000 discounts are offered not only in California, where the online automotive research portal and car buying service is based, but also in other parts of the country. Doing the math, the rebates mean you can get a 2020 Explorer Limited for $46,130, while the sporty Explorer ST will set you back at least $52,740. Go for the plush Explorer Platinum and you’ll have to pay at least $56,250. When we toyed with the model’s online configurator earlier this year, a fully loaded Explorer Platinum ended up costing $64,610 (see images above).

More importantly, Ford has removed the exclusion of the base Explorer XLT from the discount initiative. Basically, this means all versions are now eligible for the fall rebates, while the automaker also advertises an additional $750 off vehicles in stock for over 61 days. Yes, you can save up to $2,750 on a small number of 2020 Explorers in stock.