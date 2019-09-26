Wagons aren’t loved in the U.S., but that doesn’t stop automakers from selling them here. There are wagon fans, and companies like Jaguar cater to them. The British automaker’s XF Sportbrake is not the brand’s best-selling offering; however, that doesn’t mean Jaguar is neglecting it either. While a successor is in doubt, the current Jaguar XF Sportbrake is on sale in the U.S., and it’s receiving a mid-cycle refresh that should extend its life by a few years.

The latest spy photos show a similar Jaguar prototype captured earlier. The greenhouse is exposed with the rest of the vehicle covered in swirly camouflage. The front and rear fascias are heavily disguised, including the lighting elements. However, it appears the headlights are thinner, and the grille is more prominent. Inside, the refreshed XF wagon should see a boost in quality and features, borrowing from the Jaguar I-Pace, including a new steering wheel and a secondary screen for climate controls. One noticeable change to the rear is the lack of visible exhaust pipes. They appear tucked under the rear fascia on the prototype.

The next XF Sportbrake should sport diesel engines, too. It’s unclear if the sportier S variant will return, the one with the 380-horsepower (283-kilowatt) supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. That could leave the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which makes 296 hp (220 kW), as the only gasoline engine choice. Also unlikely is the refreshed XF wagon receiving the same 48-volt mild-hybrid system due to the model’s older platform.

Gallery: Jaguar XF Sportbrake Spy Photos

13 Photos

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to see all the changes Jaguar made to the XF Sportbrake. It’s rumored to debut before the refreshed Jaguar F-Pace arrives early next year. The update should allow Jaguar to regain ground against its rivals, aiming for the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class, and Audi A6.