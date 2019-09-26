Pickup trucks rule the land in America. They’ve also become quite expensive in recent years, and by that, we mean very expensive. Even with just a few common packages, $50,000 for a new truck is common, but just as typical are big-time factory incentives that typically knock thousands of dollars off the price. Chevrolet and Ram have been battling it out all year in the incentives department, but now Ford jumping into the mix.

According to a fresh report from Ford Authority, the automaker is ready to knock nearly $9,000 off the price of certain F-150 models. As is usually the case with such things, it’s not just a straight deduction but a combination of incentives that can add up. The big tamale right now is an $8,750 cumulative discount for the 2019 F-150 XLT, which includes a $6,500 cash back deal, a $750 Ford Credit bonus, and a $1,500 trade assist.

The fine print is that this only applies to XLT models with the 302A package, which is a $4,345 add-on that includes power heated front seats, remote start, and the XLT Chrome Appearance Package among other things. There’s more to it though – the only way to get the 302A package is to choose at least a Supercab model with the 6.5-foot bed. The standard-issue engine is a 3.3-liter V6 making 290 horsepower, and if you stick with two-wheel drive, it has an estimated price of $41,905 before the discounts.

Ford Authority reports a range of other incentives for F-Series trucks, but none are as lucrative as this. The report also says it’s a new deal, and it could be dependent on location as we were unable to find the same incentives through Ford’s customer website in the Detroit area. The Blue Oval still easily outsells its competition, but with F-Series sales showing a slight drop in the last quarter, perhaps Ford is feeling a bit of heat to keep trucks moving off dealer lots before an all-new F-150 arrives next year.