It an effort make its new Blazer more appealing to a range of buyers, Chevrolet announced earlier this year that the sporty soft-roader will gain a new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine option. It’s billed as a midrange choice between the base 2.5-liter mill making 193 horsepower (144 kilowatts), and the punchy 308-hp (227 kW) 3.6-liter V6. With an output of 230 hp (172 kW) it is indeed a middle-ground engine in terms of power, but according to Cars Direct, its pricing isn’t quite as neutral.

The report cites Chevrolet’s 2020 order guide as showing the turbo-equipped Blazer available at a starting price of $33,995, including destination charges. That doesn’t sound too bad, but the report also says upgrading to the V6 on the same model is only $500 more. For that small increase, you get an extra 78 hp (56 kW) and an engine that doesn’t require more expensive premium gasoline. Chevrolet doesn’t have official pricing for the 2020 Blazer available publically yet, so we’ve contacted the automaker to confirm these figures are accurate. If they are, we’re forced to agree with Cars Direct in questioning why buyers would choose the turbo over the V6.

One wildcard in this mix is fuel economy. Ratings for the small engine in the Blazer aren’t yet available, but 2019 stats show a combined MPG rating of 24 for the 2.5-liter engine and 22 for the V6, turning just the front wheels. Add all-wheel-drive to the V6 (it’s not available for the 2.5-liter) and the combined rating drops to 21 MPG. If we look to the Chevrolet Equinox, the 2.0-liter turbo shows 25 combined MPG for front-wheel-drive models and 24 with all-wheel-drive. The Blazer is a touch larger than the Equinox, but if MPG ratings are similar, that could be an incentive to nix the V6. That’s especially true if buyers want all-wheel drive, as Chevrolet will offer that option with the 2.0-liter engine.

We should have full disclosure on all the various trims, option packages, and pricing for the 2020 Blazer available soon. The new model is expected to reach dealerships next month.