The Midnight makes the truck very dark, but the Rally has a little more color.
Like many other truck makers, Chevrolet is in attendance at the State Fair of Texas, and the Bowtie debuts 2020 Silverado Midnight and Rally special editions in the Lone Star State. Both models outfit the pickups with a mix of trim to make them look customized straight from the showroom.
The Silverado Midnight Edition gets a two-inch suspension lift and the features from the Z71 Off-Road Package, including Rancho mono-tube shocks, automatic locking rear differential, skid plates, and 18-inch black-painted wheels with Goodyear Duratrac off-road tires. It also has a much darker appearance than usual due to black pieces for the grille, bumpers, exhaust tips, side steps, and badges. Red tow hooks add a little flourish of color to the exterior.
The Midnight Edition is available on the LT Trail Boss and Custom Trail Boss trims. The LT Trail Boss version comes with a 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque and hooks up to a 10-speed automatic. The Custom Trail Boss is available with this powertrain or a 5.3-liter V8 and six-speed automatic.
If you prefer a somewhat more colorful truck then check out the Silverado Rally Edition that's available in Black, Red Hot, Silver Ice Metallic, and Summit White exterior colors. The body wears a body-color grille, in addition to black stripes along the hood and tailgate. There is also black elements for the exhaust tips, side steps, and badges. For the Custom trim level, the special edition rides on 20-inch black wheels, and the RST grade rolls on 22-inch pieces
Interested customers can start ordering the Midnight and Rally Editions in October. Chevy says that deliveries should start before the end of the year.
New 2020 Silverado Midnight and Rally
Offer Personality on and off the Road
DALLAS – Chevrolet’s most popular special editions, Midnight and Rally, are back with the new 2020 Silverado 1500. Revealed today at the State Fair or Texas, these special editions are another way Chevrolet is offering the perfect truck for every customer, regardless of need.
“Customer choice is a competitive advantage for Chevrolet, because no two truck drivers are alike,” said Mark Sobczynski, Silverado marketing manager. “Whether it’s the sinister Midnight Edition or a sporty Rally Edition – special editions offer our customers a custom look direct from the factory that fits their unique personality.”
The new 2020 Silverado Midnight and Rally Editions will be available for order next month and will arrive at dealerships later this year.
“Whether at auto shows, local car shows or on the road, people turn their heads when they see our special edition trucks,” said Sobczynski. “Our dealers often put these special editions at the front of their lot because they attract people into the store and draw attention to the entire truck lineup.”
Off-Road Focused Midnight Edition
The Silverado Midnight Edition is offered on the LT Trail Boss and Custom Trail Boss trims, including a 2-inch factory suspension lift and the Z71 Off Road Package with Rancho® mono-tube off-road shocks, an automatic locking rear differential, skid plates, 18-inch black painted wheels and Goodyear Duratrac off-road tires.
The Midnight Edition adds to Trail Boss’ look, but with an all-black approach: black Silverado badging, black grille, black Bowties, black bumpers, black exhaust tips and black off-road assist steps. The all-black appearance is accented by red recovery hooks.
The Custom Trail Boss Midnight Edition is available with either a 5.3L V-8 engine with six-speed automatic transmission or 6.2L V-8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission. The LT Trail Boss Midnight Edition comes exclusively with 6.2L V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission with 420 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque. The LT Trail Boss Midnight Edition also gets unique High-Intensity LED headlamps with dark bezels and full-curtain signature daytime running lamps.
Street-Focused Rally Edition
The Silverado Rally Edition is offered on the Custom and RST trims and features a sporty look, available in Black, Red Hot, Silver Ice Metallic or Summit White exterior paint. The street-focused edition includes a body-colored grille, black Rally stripes on the hood and tailgate, black Chevrolet tailgate lettering, black badging, black Bowties, black exhaust tip(s) and black assist steps.
The Custom Rally Edition features 20-inch black painted wheels and the 2.7L Turbo engine mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The RST Rally Edition includes 22-inch black painted wheels and offers choice in powertrains: a 2.7L Turbo with 8-speed automatic transmission, a 5.3L V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission or a 6.2L V-8 with 10-speed automatic transmission.
