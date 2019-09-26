Like many other truck makers, Chevrolet is in attendance at the State Fair of Texas, and the Bowtie debuts 2020 Silverado Midnight and Rally special editions in the Lone Star State. Both models outfit the pickups with a mix of trim to make them look customized straight from the showroom.

Gallery: Chevrolet Silverado Midnight And Rally Editions

3 Photos

The Silverado Midnight Edition gets a two-inch suspension lift and the features from the Z71 Off-Road Package, including Rancho mono-tube shocks, automatic locking rear differential, skid plates, and 18-inch black-painted wheels with Goodyear Duratrac off-road tires. It also has a much darker appearance than usual due to black pieces for the grille, bumpers, exhaust tips, side steps, and badges. Red tow hooks add a little flourish of color to the exterior.

The Midnight Edition is available on the LT Trail Boss and Custom Trail Boss trims. The LT Trail Boss version comes with a 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque and hooks up to a 10-speed automatic. The Custom Trail Boss is available with this powertrain or a 5.3-liter V8 and six-speed automatic.

If you prefer a somewhat more colorful truck then check out the Silverado Rally Edition that's available in Black, Red Hot, Silver Ice Metallic, and Summit White exterior colors. The body wears a body-color grille, in addition to black stripes along the hood and tailgate. There is also black elements for the exhaust tips, side steps, and badges. For the Custom trim level, the special edition rides on 20-inch black wheels, and the RST grade rolls on 22-inch pieces

Interested customers can start ordering the Midnight and Rally Editions in October. Chevy says that deliveries should start before the end of the year.