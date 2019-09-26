Earlier this summer, we stumbled upon a video on YouTube recreating a race from the Need For Speed video game series in real life. The short clip featured several Japanese performance cars, racing on open public roads with no traffic. This time around, in the second installment of the series, there are a few races and there’s some traffic to make things even more realistic.

The 4:44-minute video features four races with three different cars selected from the “player.” The show starts with a gray Toyota Supra, which enters the city traffic in search of a race. In just a few moments, the sports car joins a race against a Nissan Skyline R34, a Mazda RX-7, and a Volkswagen Golf MK4. As one user’s comment from YouTube puts it, “that Golf gapping a Supra, an R34, and an RX-7 at the start” had us in tears…

For the second race, the Supra is replaced by a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII with installed performance parts. It eventually enters a competition against other Japanese cars and registers what looks like a comfortable win. It is quickly replaced by a Nissan Skyline GT-R for the third race. In the preparations, the R34 receives new Nismo wheels, a few performance components, and a new exterior color.

A quick ride around town finds the GT-R in a head-to-head race against a Lancer Evo, followed by the next race in the video. It’s the most challenged from all three so far but, in the end, the “player” wins again. In contrast, the final race is the easiest for the GT-R.

Just like the previous video, the actual driving speeds look legal but camera effects make the production feel like an NFS game. Outstanding job, can’t wait to see the third installment.