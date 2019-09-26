On that day exactly a year ago (September 26, 2018), we saw the very first prototype of the next-generation Honda Fit testing on public roads. We got another glimpse at the revamped hatchback, known in some markets as the Jazz, in March this year, and now Honda confirms the final production version of the model will arrive next month at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show.

In a press release announcing the Japanese manufacturer’s exhibition in Tokyo, Honda says “the automobile exhibit will include the world premiere of the all-new Fit.” No other details are revealed at the moment and we expect to hear a lot more about the overhauled car in the next few weeks.

"Without compromising the outstanding usability of the current Fit, the all-new Fit will come to market as a vehicle which will ensure occupant comfort and make their daily lives even more enjoyable."

Reports from earlier this year, coming mainly from Japanese outlets, suggested the new Fit will get a new 1.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 125 horsepower (93 kilowatts) in the United States. It is believed that in Europe the Jazz twin will be available only as a hybrid model with sales starting at some point in 2020. This move is part of Honda’s greater plan to electrify its entire Euro lineup by the middle of the next decade.

In terms of design, the new Fit / Jazz will have a similar overall shape compared to the model that’s still on sale. However, the front fascia will be vastly different, judging by the spy photos, featuring a bulbous upper section with large rounded headlights. The protruding doorline hints at a roomier cabin, which is probably a good explanation of the somewhat more boring design language.

In addition to the new Fit, Honda will showcase the all-new Accord for the Japanese market during this year’s Tokyo saloon. It will be joined by the Japan-spec Honda E, the NSX, a refreshed Freed, and the N-Box mini car.