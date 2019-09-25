The Mercedes-Benz GLB is the highly anticipated all-new addition to the Mercedes-Benz SUV lineup. A durable and practical SUV with powerful proportions yet compact dimensions, the GLB provides a generous amount of space for up to seven passengers with an optional third row – a first from Mercedes-Benz in the compact segment. The all- new GLB is equipped with the latest safety technology and the intuitive new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system. Arriving in U.S. dealerships by late 2019, the 2020 GLB 250 will start from $36,600 and the GLB 250 4MATIC is priced from $38,600.*

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLB offers an attractive new entry option to the Mercedes-Benz SUV lineup, while also expanding the versatile Mercedes-Benz compact vehicle family. At 111.4 inches, the GLB's wheelbase is 5.1 inches longer than the GLA and 1.7 inches shorter than the GLC SUV. Featuring standard five- seat and an optional seven-seat configuration, the all-new GLB offers ample space and versatility for a variety of requirements.

The GLB’s strong proportions and off-road-oriented design reinforce its clear SUV character and high utility for a variety of driving styles. Featuring an upright front section, short front and rear overhangs with optical underride guards and all-round protective cladding, the GLB clearly asserts its robust character through its distinctive design.

With the standard MBUX interface, the GLB features exceptional in-car operation and communication capabilities. MBUX takes user experience to the next level by incorporating a powerful computer, brilliant screens and graphics, a customizable display, learning-capable software, and Voice Control with natural language recognition. The available full color Head-Up Display and Augmented Video for Navigation further enhance this sophisticated system. Thanks to its innovative technology, MBUX supports the occupants by making various operations within the cabin simpler and more intuitive.

The all-new GLB 250 and GLB 250 4MATIC are equipped with a new, powerful and efficient turbocharged 2.0L inline-4 engine capable of 221 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with the newly developed 8G DCT (dual clutch transmission), which allows for increased output, greater efficiency and smoother operation at lower engine speeds. Additional standard equipment highlights includes LED headlamps, 18-inch wheels, Smartphone Integration and a 7” Digital Instrument Cluster and a 7” Touchscreen Display.

The new GLB can be optionally equipped with the permanent all-wheel drive system 4MATIC, with variable torque distribution. This sporty all-wheel drive configuration allows the driver to use the DYNAMIC SELECT switch to influence the characteristics of 4MATIC. Three characteristic programs are available to control the all-wheel drive clutch, though the system reacts intelligently to the current driving situation in any mode. In regular driving, the drive program "Eco/Comfort" is based on an 80:20 distribution (front axle: rear axle), while in "Sport" it is 70:30. In off-road mode the all-wheel drive clutch acts as an inter-axle differential lock, with the basic distribution a balanced 50:50. An Off-Road Engineering Package, which comes as standard on the GLB 250 4MATIC, further enhances the GLB’s off-road capabilities. It adapts the engine's power delivery and the ABS control to tackle off- road terrain away from paved roads.

The GLB also offers the latest in driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support, providing the highest level of active safety in this segment with functions adopted from the benchmark S-Class. Using this technology, the GLB is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations. To do so, it keeps a close eye on the traffic situation. The improved camera and radar systems allow it to see up to 1,640 feet (500 meters) ahead; the GLB also uses map and navigation data to support assistance functions. With one in three Mercedes-Benz vehicles sold globally being an SUV, and one in four a compact model, the all-new GLB is poised to tackle the heart of an energized SUV market. The GLB offers a compelling combination of high versatility, compact SUV proportions, innovative technology and high everyday usability. The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLB will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2019.

At a Glance

GLB 250 SUV /

GLB 250 4MATIC SUV MSRP* $36,600 4MATIC: $38,600 Length 182.4” Width w/ mirrors

(w/o mirrors) 79.5”

(72.2”) Height 65.3” Wheelbase 111.4” Curb Weight (lbs) TBA / 4MATIC: TBA Fuel Economy TBA / 4MATIC: TBA Engine 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo Displacement 1,991 cc Drive Config. Front-Wheel Drive /

4MATIC All-Wheel Drive Performance 221 hp @ 5,500 rpm

258 lb-ft @ 1,800-4,000 rpm Transmission 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) 0-60 mph (sec) TBA / 4MATIC: 6.9 Top speed (mph) 130 mph (electronically limited) Main

Competitors BMW X1, Range Rover Discovery Sport, VW Tiguan

*Prices excludes $995 destination and delivery charge.