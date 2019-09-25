The BMW M2 CS isn’t even out yet and yet here’s a video of the two-door sports car lapping Hockenheim as if it’s been on sale for months. It’s unclear when, exactly, BMW will pull the covers off the new M2 CS. The German automaker has allegedly begun showing the car to prospective customers at private VIP events. And there are solid rumors the new BMW will make its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, which means we could see it anytime between now and then – automakers are distancing themselves from the auto show cadence.

The BMW M2 CS laps the Hockenheim with a repeatable time of 1 minute and 55 seconds. It’s not Formula 1 fast, but this isn’t a high-powered supercar either. The BMW M2 CS is expected to produce 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) from BMW’s S55 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Rumors suggest the mill will make 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. Power will route through either a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed dual-clutch unit to the rear wheels.

That’s the important info enthusiasts will drool over. But earlier this month info from an alleged private VIP event in Belgium dished even more details about the upcoming M2 CS. According to the leak, the BMW will also feature an adaptive suspension, M performance exhaust, and carbon-ceramic brakes available as an option. The leaked info confirmed previous rumors, too, such as the added carbon fiber bits like the hood, roof, mirror caps, front spoiler, rear diffuser, and trunk lip. Carbon fiber is inside, too, along with Alcantara and CS embroidering.

Gallery: 2020 BMW M2 CS Spy Photos

10 Photos

The M2 Competition, by comparison, isn’t a slouch, and, with a starting price of $59,895, is reasonably affordable. However, it appears the M2 CS could command a staggering amount of money. The leaked info alleged the M2 CS would have a starting price of €95,000, which translates to approximately $105,000. That’s a lot of money. However, official pricing can vary between markets, which we hope is true. Paying $40,000 more seems a bit steep. Thankfully, we should have all the official info and pricing in the coming months.