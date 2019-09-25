Rimac opens the above video with a warning that “some car fans may find this content disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.” That’s the common tongue-in-cheek intro to any clip or photo set showing desirable cars – and particularly supercars – getting beat up. We’re going against the grain this time by welcoming Motor1.com readers to watch this clip and peruse our gallery of screenshots, because it’s absolutely fascinating to see how a very small car company goes about the very expensive process of crash-testing a new vehicle.

In this case, the machine in question is Rimac’s forthcoming EV hypercar, the C_Two. It debuted way back in March 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show, but that was a preproduction model. Since then, the niche automaker has been studiously developing the production version and crash testing is a significant part of the process. It’s one thing to design a 1,888-horsepower (1,408-kilowatt) electric hypercar, but making sure it can protect occupants is a tremendous challenge that ultimately can only be overcome by crashing real cars in real life. That’s a problem when prototypes cost a million bucks.

As such, Rimac spends a lot of time performing advanced simulations to see how various components and designs should respond to different impact scenarios. Once those designs are dialed in on computer, real-world testing begins first at the component level, examining individual structures and how they respond to impacts. From there it expands to systems, and finally to full vehicle crash-testing. Even at that phase there are different levels, starting with experimental prototypes, prototypes, and finally to preproduction vehicles.

That’s indeed a terrific expense for any automaker to undertake, never mind one like Rimac that only has 10 production vehicles total to its name thus far. In addition to in-depth simulations, Rimac reused the same monocoque chassis five times for various tests. Similar to Koenigsegg’s testing process, Rimac found the monocoque was strong enough to handle multiple tests.

The video is filled with awesome behind-the-scenes glimpses of C_Two development, which incidentally is now proceeding into the final testing phase. Rimac says the hypercar passed the first series of tests with flying colors, which hopefully means its still on track for a production launch sometime next year.