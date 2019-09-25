The Ford Expedition lineup gets a new, luxurious trim level for 2020 with the introduction of the King Ranch Edition of the SUV. Cars Direct reports that prices start at $74,290 including the destination fee. This grade is available on both the standard model and larger Expedition Max. Ford will also add some new amenities to the range-topping Platinum trim for the 2020 model year.

The King Ranch is identifiable from the outside from its Elegant Stone Gray color for the grille mesh, portions of the lower front bumper, power-deployable running boards, rear bumper skid plate, trailer hitch cover, roof-rack side rails, and side mirror caps. It rides on 22-inch, six-spoke wheels in a two-tone scheme of machined aluminum and Dark Tarnish details, and they have King-Ranch-branded center caps.

The cabin features three rows of seating with Ebony Del Rio leather. Ziricote wood veneer trim continues the natural color scheme inside the King Ranch. The second row of seats has captain’s chairs with power-folding functionality.

The King Ranch also gets many of the amenities from the range-topping Platinum grade. Occupants benefit from continuously controlled suspension damping, 360-degree camera system, and heated side mirrors with the ability to auto-dim on the driver's side.

For the 2020 Expedition Platinum, there are new 22-inch wheels, but the bigger changes are on the inside. Leather now covers the top of the instrument panel, more of the door trim, console rails, and armrests.

The Ford Co-Pilot360 driver assistance tech suite is a standard feature for 2020 Expedition. It includes pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, dynamic brake support, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and automatic high beams.