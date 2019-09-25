The Volkswagen Golf SportWagen and Golf Allatrack may be gone for the 2020 model year in the United States, but that won’t be the case for the European market. The new eight generation Golf, which will debut next month, will receive a long roof version sometime in the very near feature, Volkswagen has just confirmed.

A report from exactly a year ago indicated Volkswagen could discontinue the Golf Wagon when the MK8 generation arrives. Back then, we were pretty skeptical that this was correct information and now it turns out we were not wrong. The Golf Wagon will live on.

In an otherwise boring press release (attached at the end of this page) speaking about a meeting between the employees of VW’s Wolfsburg plant and company's executives, VW briefly mentions “the entire production of the Golf Variant will be relocated to the main plant here in Wolfsburg.” The current Golf Variant is produced in Zwickau, Germany.

For us wagon lovers, that’s definitely good news. Golf customers in Europe will basically be able to buy a brand new Golf Wagon next year when we expect to see the more practical variant of the Golf MK8. In North America, however, it will be a different story, at least for the 2020 model year.

In the United States, the new Golf will arrive only in GTI and R flavors, which won’t debut for at least a year or so from now. In Canada, you’ll be able to buy a new Golf Wagon but it won’t be the MK8. Instead, the local subsidiary of the German manufacturer will shift 2019 models and there’s no decision on the 2020 wagons yet.