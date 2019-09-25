This is not something you see every day on Motor1.com’s pages – spy photos of a minivan designed especially for the Chinese market. We thought you might be tired of seeing prototypes of future Mercedes-Benz and BMW models and decided to share this batch of interesting spy shots. Meet the upcoming Volkswagen Viloran.

That’s a nameplate the German automaker plans to launch in China through the SAIC-VW joint venture. The MPV is reportedly based on the MQB platform and should become one of the largest and most spacious vehicles Volkswagen has on sale. These photos suggest it will borrow design inspiration from the current Touareg, as well as some visual elements seen in the SMV Concept.

Gallery: VW Viloran spy photos

12 Photos

Interestingly, according to reports in Chinese media, the Viloran is already on the production lines, even though we haven’t seen the official reveal photos and information yet. Word on the street is the MQB-based people hauler will be powered by a 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged gasoline engine delivering 220 horsepower (164 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters), channeled to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic. This model will be dubbed the Viloran 380 TSI.

A rendering from our friends at Kolesa.ru takes off all the camouflage and reveals a possible look for the stylish seven-seat MPV. This makes us believe the Viloran might be sold in some regions of Russia as well, but nothing can be confirmed for now. As far as we are aware, Volkswagen has no plans to launch the three-row minivan in North America and Europe, where it sells the Atlas and Multivan models, respectively.

Based on reports, we assume Volkswagen will release the Viloran officially before the year’s end. Sales in China and possibly Russia should start shortly after with first deliveries coming early next year. Prices should kick off at about 333,000 Chinese Yuan, which equals to about $46,300.

Photos: Automedia