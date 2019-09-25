Back in February 2018, Volvo announced its current generation of combustion engines would be the last one in a move to gradually shift focus to electric vehicles. The process has already started through downsizing the engines as all of the company’s production models are powered by four-cylinder, with the XC40 being Volvo’s first model to offer a tiny three-cylinder engine.

The small crossover will go down in history for another reason as the Swedes have chosen the XC40 to become Volvo’s very first production EV. Announced in April and teased here ahead of its October full reveal, the zero-emissions version is said to be “one of the safest [cars] on the road” thanks to a reinforced frontal structure necessary after taking out the internal combustion engine.

Gallery: Volvo XC40 Electric

10 Photos

In addition, the battery mounted in the floor provides better protection against roll-overs as the center of gravity has been lowered. To further boost safety, the battery pack is housed within a safety cage using a frame of extruded aluminum located right in the middle of the vehicle’s body structure to form a crumple zone around the batteries.

The XC40 Electric will also have a reinforced rear structure where the electric motor is going to be built into the body structure to enable a better distribution of collision forces away from the cabin in the event of a crash. In an accident, those collision forces felt by the passengers inside the cabin will be diminished, thus lowering the risks of serious injuries.

Current Volvos already have a comprehensive list of safety tech, but the XC40 Electric will raise the bar by offering newly developed Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) encompassing radars, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors that will rely on the software created by Zenuity.

The Geely-owned marque says it will release more details about the pure electric crossover in the coming weeks, prior to a first public showing programmed for October 16. The XC40 sans a traditional engine will follow the recently launched plug-in hybrid model equipped with the T5 Twin Engine powertrain offering a combined 258 hp and 28.6 miles (46 kilometers) of electric range.

