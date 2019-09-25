The Explorer is all-new for the 2020 model year, and yet Ford is already eager to slash prices in a bid to lure in more customers willing to spend the big bucks by going for one of the high-end trims. Incentive bulletins discovered by our colleagues at Cars Direct reveal there’s a sweet $1,000 discount available for the Limited, ST, and Premium variants.

By applying the price cut, it means you can have the midsize SUV for $47,130 in the Limited guise, $53,740 in the sporty ST flavor, and from $57,250 in the plush Platinum configuration. Bear in mind these prices do not take into account the $1,095 destination charges. If you recall, earlier this year we maxed out the configurator and ended up with $64,610 for the decked-out Platinum.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Explorer ST: First Drive

46 Photos

If you’re not willing to fork out so much money for one of the three top trims, Ford has also prepared special financing rates for all versions of the Explorer, including the base XLT. These deals kick off at 0.9% APR for 36 months, followed by a 48-month plan at 1.9%, a 60-month option at 2.9%, and even a 72-month plan at 4.9% APR. Going down this road and opting for the Limited, ST or Platinum variant will come along with a nice $500 discount.

With the generation switch, it means there are deals to be had if you are willing to settle for the previous-generation model as Ford wants to clear out the old stock. Those who don’t necessarily want the latest and greatest Explorer can access the Pricing & Incentives section on Ford’s website for the 2019 Explorer where there’s currently an offer with $2,000 cashback + $2,000 trade-in bonus provided you’re willing to go for a vehicle that has been on the dealer lot for at least 61 days.