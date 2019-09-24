The SUV can also corner like a Vantage and stop like the DBS Superleggera.
Are you ready to live in a world where Aston Martin has an SUV in its showroom? No, that world isn’t among us just yet, but it’s getting close. The DBX is slated for its official debut in December, but today we learn a few interesting DBX tidbits courtesy of an official Aston Martin press release.
Among them is the engine at launch, which is confirmed to be the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. The DBX isn’t just getting a carryover, however – Aston Martin tells us it produces 550 metric horsepower, which converts to 542 hp (404 kilowatts) and develops 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s the most powerful V8 in the British brand’s current lineup, though the DBX should also be the largest Aston by a wide margin. A V12 variant is believed to be in the pipeline, but thus far the only confirmed mill is the boosted V8.
It’s easy to infuse an SUV with big horsepower, but Aston Martin further assures us the DBX is more than just a cruise missile with two rows of seats. The automaker claims DBX prototypes have turned sub-eight-minute laps at the Nürburgring in preliminary testing. Additionally, Aston Martin says the DBX can attack corners with the same speed as a Vantage, and it can outbrake a DBS Superleggera. Those are some terrifically bold claims, but previous spy shots seem to back these statements up. The SUV looks remarkably flat in the bends, and we’ve glimpsed massive brakes behind the wheels.
As of now, Gaydon’s first production SUV is in its final stages of development.
“We have concentrated our work to ensure that the calibration and tune of this 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 delivers both the everyday usability and refinement expected by SUV owners,” said Aston Martin Chief Engineer Matt Becker. “However, we have also focused heavily on matching that with the engaging driving dynamics that are commanded by our brand and inherent in every Aston Martin and early indications of the car’s overall performance have been incredibly promising.”
Aston Martin confirms the DBX will debut in December, but an exact date as yet to be released.
ASTON MARTIN’S FIRST SUV POWERS INTO FINAL STAGES OF DEVELOPMENT
- Aston Martin’s first SUV subjected to extensive track development programme, realising performance levels that match existing Aston Martin sportscars
- Real-world test regime ensures DBX test programme becomes most extensive of any Aston Martin in history
- DBX to have true breadth of character with the practicality and comfort of an SUV matched with sportscar levels of performance
- DBX confirmed with 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 550PS / 700Nm. Becomes highest performing V8 engine in current range
Wednesday 25 September, Gaydon, UK: With DBX’s unveil drawing closer, Aston Martin’s first SUV has entered the closing stages of the most comprehensive test regime of any Aston Martin and today, the luxury British marque can confirm the beating heart of the most versatile product in its illustrious history.
With extensive everyday real-world driving and high-performance track evaluation taking place at locations worldwide - including the brand’s two key engineering centres at Silverstone, UK and the Nürburgring, Germany - Chief Engineer Matt Becker’s team have focussed their development work to ensure the broad dynamic capability required of DBX.
While conducting durability testing at the demanding Nürburgring race circuit, DBX has delivered cornering speeds on par with the brand’s most focussed sportscar Vantage, while achieving braking figures greater than the marque’s Super GT, DBS Superleggera. This brutal combination of performance for an SUV has already seen Aston Martin’s engineering team regularly achieve sub 8-minute Nordschleife lap times during their regular testing regime.
DBX will feature a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, tuned to deliver the exhilaration of a modern GT. While recognisable from its application in the brand’s existing Vantage and DB11 sportscars, DBX’s V8 engine surpasses the performance credentials of these V8-powered models delivering 550PS and 700Nm of torque.
High speed testing has already proven DBX to repeatedly exceed 180mph, with final top speed and acceleration figures being set within the closing stages of the testing process.
As highlighted in today’s video release, DBX’s vocal chorus has also been honed by the brand’s dedicated acoustic team. With a focus on creating a broader, more solid acoustic note, DBX’s exhaust system has been tuned to reflect a deep bass with increasing mid-tones, creating true auditory exhilaration, particularly in more sporting drive modes.
DBX’s testing programme continues apace, with Matt Becker, Aston Martin’s Chief Engineer commenting: “We have concentrated our work to ensure that the calibration and tune of this 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 delivers both the everyday usability and refinement expected by SUV owners. However, we have also focused heavily on matching that with the engaging driving dynamics that are commanded by our brand and inherent in every Aston Martin and early indications of the car’s overall performance have been incredibly promising.
The next few months will be extremely important to us, as we continue to hone the powertrain credentials and a dynamic setup that will help make this the most exciting SUV on the market”.
DBX is set to be unveiled this December.