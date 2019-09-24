Are you ready to live in a world where Aston Martin has an SUV in its showroom? No, that world isn’t among us just yet, but it’s getting close. The DBX is slated for its official debut in December, but today we learn a few interesting DBX tidbits courtesy of an official Aston Martin press release.

Among them is the engine at launch, which is confirmed to be the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. The DBX isn’t just getting a carryover, however – Aston Martin tells us it produces 550 metric horsepower, which converts to 542 hp (404 kilowatts) and develops 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s the most powerful V8 in the British brand’s current lineup, though the DBX should also be the largest Aston by a wide margin. A V12 variant is believed to be in the pipeline, but thus far the only confirmed mill is the boosted V8.

It’s easy to infuse an SUV with big horsepower, but Aston Martin further assures us the DBX is more than just a cruise missile with two rows of seats. The automaker claims DBX prototypes have turned sub-eight-minute laps at the Nürburgring in preliminary testing. Additionally, Aston Martin says the DBX can attack corners with the same speed as a Vantage, and it can outbrake a DBS Superleggera. Those are some terrifically bold claims, but previous spy shots seem to back these statements up. The SUV looks remarkably flat in the bends, and we’ve glimpsed massive brakes behind the wheels.

As of now, Gaydon’s first production SUV is in its final stages of development.

“We have concentrated our work to ensure that the calibration and tune of this 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 delivers both the everyday usability and refinement expected by SUV owners,” said Aston Martin Chief Engineer Matt Becker. “However, we have also focused heavily on matching that with the engaging driving dynamics that are commanded by our brand and inherent in every Aston Martin and early indications of the car’s overall performance have been incredibly promising.”

Aston Martin confirms the DBX will debut in December, but an exact date as yet to be released.