When you think of Hennessey, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? If you said mega-powered V8 engines singing a loud-and-proud song of ‘Murican horsepower, you’d be spot-on. John Hennessey has tweaked cars – nearly all with muscular V8 engines – for nearly 30 years, and if you’ve ever heard one of his creations in person, you know it’s not exactly subtle. That’s about to change, as Texas-based Hennessey Performance Engineering is preparing to tackle its first electric car project. Say hello to the Hennessey Porsche Taycan.

Technically speaking, the HPE-tuned Porsche isn’t here just yet. The renderings depict a future model that the company will dive into once the Taycan hits U.S. dealerships next year. It also won’t get a performance bump, at least not right away. Hennessey’s plan is to initially offer aesthetic updates in the form of tweaked bodywork, cool wheels, and interior upgrades. From there, extracting more power from the Taycan’s electric powertrain will be explored if customer demand is strong enough.

Gallery: Hennessey Porsche Taycan

3 Photos

We totally understand the baby steps here. Hennessey is known for raucous V8 muscle, and this is obviously something completely different for the company to embrace. There’s certainly a market for upgraded EV performance, and like it or not, the future of motoring is electric.

“We’ve been planning to do something with electrified vehicles for a while now,” said John Hennessey in a press release about the new Taycan project. “We felt that the new Porsche Taycan was the right platform from which to modify our first EV. Nearly all of our clients still want raw, powerful ICE engines. But some of them have begun to add an EV to their collections for daily driver duties. We don’t want to reinvent the wheel in the electrified market, we just want to make it roll a little faster and cooler!”

'

We think it’s awesome that a company like Hennessey is taking steps to ensure the electric future is one where customization and absurd power are alive and well. Yes, loud engines and the smell of race fuel are part of the car-crazy experience, but there’s also something to be said for instant torque and a never-ending powerband.