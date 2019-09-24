Roughly a month after the previous time we saw a prototype of the next-generation Kia Sorento, the South Korean SUV is returning in a new short spy video, filmed at the Nurburgring. Just like the previous test cars, this Sorento wears its production body and headlights and is not featuring fake body panels, letting us take a look at its final shape. The taillamps, however, are not the production clusters but temporary test units.

Interestingly, this is the very same prototype our spies caught on camera earlier this year. In fact, this is now the third time we see this particular car in action, which could mean the manufacturer is performing endurance tests at the legendary track.

Seeing a large sport utility vehicle on the ‘Ring is always funny and Kia’s latest high-riding offering doesn’t look in its natural habitat. There’s a significant body roll in some of the corners but that’s not really surprising as the automaker will probably seek a more comfort-dominated suspension tune rather than a performance setup.

It’s important to note that Kia is actually working on a brand new generation of the Sorento, which will replace the recently refreshed 2019 Sorento. Unfortunately, we don’t have details surrounding the powertrain range but it’s probably safe to assume some kind of electrification is planned. The current 3.3-liter V6 and 2.4-liter inline-four producing 290 and 185 horsepower (216 and 137 kilowatts) should both carry over without significant changes.

The three-row SUV should arrive at some point during the first half of next year. Word on the street is Kia will release the vehicle just in time for the 2021 model year but no exact launch date is known yet. The 2019 Sorento is currently on sale with a starting price of $26,290 MSRP – a similar figure could be expected for the entry-level 2020 Sorento as well.