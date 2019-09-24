Hide press release Show press release

New Nissan Patrol debuts with fresh look and enhanced luxury features

With premium design and new advanced technologies, Nissan SUV flagship delivers even higher levels of comfort, safety and connectivity

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (Sept. 24, 2019) – Nissan today unveiled the new 2020 Nissan Patrol, with enhancements that offer customers even higher levels of sophistication, comfort, safety and connectivity.

The new Patrol features striking new design, enhanced luxury features and the latest advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies. At the same time, the new Nissan Patrol retains its exceptional on- and off-road “Go Anywhere” capabilities and class-leading power.

The Nissan Patrol is the icon of Nissan’s SUV heritage, loved by generations of loyal customers who have purchased about 1.9 million* since it debuted in 1951. Known for its durability, reliability, premium design, safety, comfort features and unmatched all-terrain performance, the Patrol remains the flagship of Nissan’s extensive 4x4 lineup.

“The Patrol is one of our longest-standing and most cherished models, with a long and proud heritage,” said Joni Paiva, regional vice president of the Africa, Middle East and India region at Nissan. The new Nissan Patrol represents the peak of luxury and ultimate capability and will continue to provide authentic experiences to its loyal customers in the Middle East and around the world.”

Engineered from the wheels up to tackle the most demanding driving conditions on the planet, over the years the Nissan Patrol has more than earned its reputation. The Patrol can provide the same outstanding level of comfort cruising on the highway in Dubai or negotiating rocky mountain terrain.

The Patrol has established itself as one of the most capable vehicles around, with outstanding driving performance, best-in-class engines and advanced Hydraulic Body Motion Control. With that as a starting point for the new 2020 Patrol, Nissan took all of the aspects of a vehicle that already provided owners with top level comfort, safety and confidence behind the wheel – and made it even better.

Signature design changes for the new Patrol include Nissan’s V-motion grille, interpreted in a new way for SUVs. Along with the new boomerang-shaped LED headlights, the redesigned grille highlights the Patrol’s strong, angular front.

At the rear, the Patrol’s new taillights also sport the boomerang shape. They are seamlessly integrated along with a large chrome nameplate and sequential rear turn indicators, which have been added for the first time on a Nissan vehicle.

Inside, a new center console incorporates dual displays featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto**. This ensures customers are always connected and can make the most of their smartphones.

New diamond-stitch quilted leather seats with added padding provide a luxurious feel, as

does the new hand-stitched steering wheel. Climate control and powered lumbar support are optionally available for the front seats.

Significant reductions in noise and vibration result in a quieter, more pleasant cabin. Improved cooling and air flow distribution systems lead to quicker cooling, ideal in hot climates.

The new Nissan Patrol also stands out for its extensive suite of advanced safety and security technologies. In addition to the Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies already available, the new Patrol comes with Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection and the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system.

All-terrain Patrol power is provided by the strongest V6 and V8 engines in the segment. The base 4.0-liter V6 produces 275 horsepower and 394 Nm of torque. The 5.6-liter V8 produces 400 horsepower and 560 Nm of torque.

An All-Mode 4X4 system lets the driver switch modes to handle different on- and off-road conditions. Hydraulic Body Motion Control, available on V8 models, ensures a more comfortable ride thanks to improved suspension and vibration reduction.

The new Nissan Patrol will go on sale in the Middle East starting this month.

* Total includes Nissan Armada sales.

** Availability varies from market to market