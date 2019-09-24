With a naturally aspirated V10, three pedals, and not that many electronic nannies to dilute the sheer driving pleasure, the Porsche Carrera GT is widely regarded as being the last true analog supercar. It still looks epic more than 15 years after its release, so what’s not to love about the 918 Spyder’s predecessor? Well, quite a few things, at least according to someone who owns one of the 1,270 cars produced by Porsche back in the 2000s.

Businessman Manny Khoshbin is the proud owner of this fantastic Carrera GT finished in Fayence Yellow, one of the many high-end cars in his garage. He also happens to own a Koenigsegg Agera RS, Pagani Huayra, Bugatti Veyron, McLaren Senna, a full-carbon McLaren P1, and no less than five Mercedes SLR McLarens. That’s right – five.

He somehow managed to make a list with 10 things he hates about his Porsche, although “hate” might be an exaggeration since some of them are a case of nitpicking. Complaining about the lack of a large cargo area in a supercar is not fair, and so is criticizing the poor fuel economy of only 10 miles per gallon or the poor rear visibility. Khoshbin also talks about the Carrera GT’s lack of tech such as the absence of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a rearview camera, but that’s totally acceptable taking into account the supercar came out in 2003.

The list goes on with complaints about a troublesome first gear, the lack of a front lift system, and a ride rougher than his Senna – it will “shake your booty in your seat.” Interestingly, we get to find out maintaining the 2004 Carrera GT is not exactly cheap (obviously), with the clutch setting an owner back a hefty $20,000 while the first major service (at 30,000 miles) is $30,000. Oil change? That would be a cool $1,500 to $1,800 every year.

Khoshbin has had the car for six years and despite finding 10 things he dislikes about it, he’s not going to sell the Carrera GT because there are at least 50 reasons he loves the car. With him being a smart businessman, there’s also the matter of looking at the supercar as an investment considering prices for the 603-horsepower machine from Leipzig are going up.