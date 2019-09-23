We have some fresh spy video shot by Automotive Mike on YouTube, and we’re treated to a completely naked shot of the range-topping Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe turning laps at the Nürburgring (featured above). It’s not a grand surprise since Mercedes revealed the new GLE Class Coupe at the end of August, but we are given a good look the 63’s minor differences front and rear. If that's not enough high-performance AMG action for you, there’s a second spy video (below) that captures the smaller GLB 45 also hammering around the Green Hell.

We’ll start with the GLE 63, captured both in coupe and its traditional SUV format. The new GLE-Class Coupe is really new, with the standard model and the GLE 53 making an online debut nearly a month ago. The lower-spec AMG variant packs a lowered suspension, sportier looks, and a tweaked version of Merc’s boosted 3.0-liter V6 good for 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts). The GLE 63 is a different animal, however, as it should wield AMG’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 good for upwards of 550 hp (410 kW). The same goes for the standard GLE 63, which is also captured on video. Judging by the sounds we hear from the quad exhaust pipes, there’d definitely a V8 thumping away under the hood.

The second video focuses on a lightly camouflaged GLB 45, tossing its smaller frame through the ‘Ring's corners with reckless abandon. Similar to the GLE Coupe, the less-powerful AMG GLB 35 variant was recently revealed ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show but the GLB 45 will be the range-topper. Unlike the GLE 63, the smaller SUV won’t get a V8 but that doesn’t mean it will be underwhelming. We expect AMG will use the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot as the rest of the GLB line, but tuned to as much as 416 hp (310 kW) similar to what’s offered in the A45 S hot hatchback.

As for when these models will debut, we expect both are just around the corner. Look for a reveal late this year – possibly around the Los Angeles Auto Show – or early in 2020 for the 2021 model year.

