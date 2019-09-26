The 2020 Toyota 4Runner comes in a few different flavors already: SR5, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and TRD Pro, among others. But at this year’s State Fair of Texas, Toyota is expanding the SUV's comprehensive range with the custom 4Runner Venture Edition.

At first look, this 4Runner's exterior may not scream "special edition," but the devil is in the details. The 4Runner Venture Edition gets unique touches like a standard Yakima Megawarrior roof rack (crossbars included), which measures 52 inches long, 48 inches wide, and 6.5 inches tall. That's some serious roof storage.

Exterior upgrades include 17-inch TRD wheels, blacked-out badges and accents, and TRD logos aplenty. On the inside, the 4Runner Venture Edition's floor gets additional protection thanks to all-weather floor mats, a standard rear cargo mat, and additional storage solutions in the trunk that make this 4Runner a pack rat's dream.

Of course, the 4Runner Venture Edition doesn't skimp on off-road abilities, either. The same body-on-frame construction, four-link rear axle, and coil spring suspension, as well as part-time four-wheel drive and a two-speed transfer case, from all versions carry over. The Venture Edition also gets Crawl Control standard (essentially off-road cruise control).

Gallery: 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition

16 Photos

Like all 2020 Toyota 4Runners, the Venture Edition comes standard with a new-and-improved 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility, as well as Toyota's active safety system, TSS-P. TSS-P includes a pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane-departure alert, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control.

The 2020 Toyota 4Runner is on sale now. The limited Venture Edition should be available shortly. There’s no word on pricing yet.