Development of the next-generation 2021 Mercedes C-Class continues. However, the latest spy video above, which shows a convoy of C-Class models covered in camouflage' doesn't give us any new information about the upcoming model. At a minimum, the C-Class footage reinforces the rumors that we still have some time before Mercedes reveals the new offering. The German automaker could reveal the car at any point over the next 18 months or so; though a late 2020 reveal is most likely.

The camouflage continues to do its job by hiding the C-Class' new design. The car is expected to carry an all-new design; however, don't expect it to stray too far from Mercedes' current design language. The C-Class is still Mercedes' best-selling model, and the last thing the automaker wants to do is disrupt that income stream with a different or polarizing design. Changes should include a new grille, new front and rear fascias, new lighting elements all around, and an upgraded interior with the latest gadgets, gizmos, and features, possibly including a massive touchscreen infotainment display.

The new C-Class should receive a wide range of powertrain choices. Not only will the car have gas and diesel engines available, but customers should also expect electrified powertrains including hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings as the company further invests in electric and electrified models. But don’t expect Mercedes not to give the next C-Class a proper performance version – the high-powered AMG model should return sometime after the standard C-Class debuts.

The next-gen C-Class will ride on Mercedes' MRA2 platform, which will underpin the model for the first time. This will cause the car to grow in size, which is expected. This could translate into an increase in cabin and cargo space, too, but don’t expect significant gains. The camouflage hides many of the car’s design features, but it does look a bit more stately than the outgoing version.