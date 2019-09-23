The Porsche 911 Turbo is currently under development in Germany and the United States. The clip above is from the Nürburgring and shows the coupe running at high speed. The photos below come from engineering work in America and include a chance to see the vehicle's cabin for the first time.

The vehicle in the video appears to be the standard 911 Turbo because of the two oval exhaust outlets at the back. Looking closely, there appears to be concealment over the front splitter and rear bumper. At times, there is a white disc on the roof that is likely some sort of sensor for the car's development.

The vehicle in the pictures is what we believe is the 911 Turbo S because of its four trapezoidal exhaust tips. Other than a little bit tape underneath the taillights, there's no clear sign of camouflage on the vehicle.

Making these photos even better, there are clear photos of the 911 Turbo's interior. The layout looks identical to the standard 911 Carrera, except for the Turbo S emblem in the center of the tachometer.

The new 911 Turbo's engine is reportedly an updated version of the existing 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six. The regular model allegedly has around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts), and the Turbo S could push the figure to 640 hp (477 kW). An eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox would send the output to an all-wheel-drive system.

There's no info yet about when the new 911 Turbo might debut but don't expect the wait to be too long. The two most likely places for the premiere are the Los Angeles Auto Show in November and Geneva Motor Show in March. Spy shots also show that Turbo Cabriolets are coming, but they would arrive later.