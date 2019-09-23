A good idea never dies, and a new report from Autocar suggests that Jaguar might use the jaguar c-x75mid-engined supercar concept as the styling inspiration for the next-generation F-Type. The plan was allegedly among the final acts of former design boss Ian Callum before leaving the company.

"We could get quite close [to the C-X75]," Callum told Autocar. "There’s still a formula within Jaguar for a front-mid-engined car. I have a preference for mid-engined cars. It’s certainly something I would like to see."

Jaguar is still deciding whether the next-gen F-Type should use a mid-engined, hybrid-assisted combustion engine or become a fully electric vehicle. Callum indicates that a C-X75-inspired design could work with either layout

Jaguar still has some time to decide because spy shots show the company developing a refreshed F-Type. The images and videos indicate that the performance model has a significant styling change at the front including narrow, slit-like headlights and possibly larger inlets in the corners of the fascia. The changes at the back seem more minor, like revisions to the bumper and diffuser design.

Premiering at the 2010 Paris Motor Show, the C-X75 was supposed to be Jaguar's next-gen supercar. The original concept used two turbine engines to generate electricity for four, 195-horsepower (145-kilowatt) motors. A later evolution in 2013 packed a turbocharged and supercharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder along with two electric motors for a total output of over 850 hp (634 kW) and 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet) of torque.

Shortly after announcing his retirement from Jaguar, Callum expressed regret online about the C-X75 not going into production.

This report suggests that he might still get his wish of seeing it on the road.