We saw two very exciting drag races involving the revived Toyota Supra last week and what better way to kick off the new week than yet another drag battle with the Japanese sports coupe. This time around, it comes from the Motorsport Magazine channel on YouTube and puts the Supra against a BMW M2 Competition. We saw a similar duel last month.

Both cars rely on engines produced by BMW but there are some major differences. The Supra uses the 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine with internal code B58B30, which is shared with the BMW Z4 and the M240i (with or without xDrive). This unit develops 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque in stock form.

Against it, the M2 Competition puts to use its S55B30 3.0-liter single scroll twin-turbocharged engine with a carbon fiber strut brace. Basically, this is the same unit used by the current M3 and the M4, and in this application, it pushes out 405 hp (302 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque between 2,350 and 5,230 rpm.

The transmissions are also different. The Supra comes with an eight-speed torque converter automatic, while the M2 Competition as standard gets a six-speed manual, while a seven-speed dual-clutch auto is optionally available. In terms of weight, the Supra has a minor advantage with its curb weight of 3,351 pounds (1,520 kilograms) compared to the BMW’s 3,472 lbs (1,575 kg).

So, the numbers are on the table and which one do you think will win this race? It’s important to note that this particular drag race is not a traditional ¼-mile run, but a 1,000-meter one, which equals to about 0.62 miles. After a relatively tight race at the beginning, one of the two sports coupes grabs a comfortable win. Bet you can guess which one is that.