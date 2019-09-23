Car enthusiasts often say that new technologies have stolen most of the fun behind the wheel in modern vehicles. Electronic assist systems, precise automatic gearboxes, and even infotainment systems represent the new wave of motoring, something many drivers these days don’t value. But if there’s one thing that no one can deny, it’s that modern cars are faster than their predecessors. And I mean, way faster.

This new video from Sport Auto, brought to our attention by Road and Track, is the perfect proof of that. It puts the latest generation Porsche 911 (992) Carrera S and the Porsche 911 (964) Carrera RS against the clock on the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife. No matter how much we actually love the 911 (964), the results speak for themselves.

With driver Christian Gebhardt behind the wheel, the Carrera RS, introduced in 1992 with a modified 260-horsepower (194-kilowatt) engine and a lighter body, managed to lap the track in 8:23.12 riding on sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R N0 tires. To put this number into perspective, a 2006 Porsche Boxster S clocked 8:23 back when it was released on the market.

Despite the fact that the new base 911 Carrera S is heavier and larger, its smaller 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine is way more powerful and its transmission, obviously, shifts faster and more efficiently. This results in a blistering Nurburgring lap time of 7:30.41, again with Christian Gebhardt in command and riding on factory Pirelli P Zero tires.

Surprised? We aren’t, not at all. Technology doesn’t always have a negative impact on cars. But, as a YouTube user said in the comments below the video, at least Gebhardt had almost one minute more of fun in the 964.