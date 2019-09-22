Ten or twenty years back, SUVs are usually seen either ferrying families towards a great outdoor adventure or rampaging through rough terrains where no small car would dare go. However, with the insatiable hunger for high-riding cars globally, SUVs have evolved from off-roading vehicles to the now fast machines. In fact, you can see them now on drag races, such as this one from CarWow.

On this color-coordinated drag race, CarWow pitted three powerful SUVs – all in red – on a drag race to see which one is the fastest on a straight-line race.

Gallery: Mercedes AMG G63 vs Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV vs Jaguar F-Pace SVR Drag Race

10 Photos

The contenders are the British Jaguar F-Pace SVR, the Italian Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, and the German Mercedes-Benz AMG G63. It's a battle between high-powered European SUVs, but let's put down the numbers first for comparison.

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR is the most exciting F-Pace ever created, powered by a supercharged 5.0-Liter V8 that churns out 542 horsepower (405 kiloWatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. It has a curb weight of 3,913 pounds (1,775 kilograms).

Next is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which is powered by a rather small yet high-output 2.9L twin-turbocharged engine, capable of producing 503 hp (375 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) torque. Even better, it's lighter than the F-Pace, with a curb weight of 3,660 lbs (1,660 kg).

Last but definitely not the least, the heaviest and the most powerful of the three is the Mercedes AMG G63. Tipping the scales at 5,478 lbs (2,485 kg), the G63 is powered by a twin-turbo V8 that pushes out 577 hp (430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.

With all these numbers laid out, which of these three crossed the finish line first? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.