At the year’s Frankfurt Autoshow Continental revealed the most innovative tire in recent memory. Thanks to some clever engineering and electronic integration Continental’s new tire can monitor tire health and adjust pressure all on the fly.

When it comes to fuel efficiency tires pressure is a big deal. According to recent studies, a tire underinflated by 7.5 psi can result in a 2.8% decrease in fuel economy. Sources further suggest that over 25% of cars on the road have improperly inflated tires.

To increase fuel efficiency Continental's new tire can monitor several critical parameters including tread depth, tire integrity, and tire pressure. Continental calls this technology suite C.A.R.E. which stands for Connected, Autonomous, Reliable, Electrified. This complex system allows Continental's tire to report critical data as well as monitor tire pressure to keep it within the correct parameters.

To regulate tire pressure Continental uses a centrifugal pump built into the wheel. This pump uses the spinning force of the wheel to increase the tire air pressure and keep the tire within the proper inflation spec. Continental believes this new connected tire technology will allow for more efficient vehicles leading to an appreciable drop in CO2 emissions.

A connect tire like this will allow companies to eventually manage autonomous fleets of vehicles where a driver is not able to monitor the health of tires. This smart tire will not only help to keep cars safer but lead to more efficient fleets of vehicles.

Besides the practical applications for efficient driving Continental believes there is a potential to also boost a car’s performance. Continental’s PressureBoost technology uses air to rapidly adapt the tire pressures to various driving situations. This changes the tire from an out of control variable to dynamically monitored part of the driving experience.

This exciting tire technology is the next step in tire development. With a more connected and controllable tire, we’re sure to see some next impressive applications in both efficiency and performance.