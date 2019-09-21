Jaguar has just introduced a new limited edition trim of the 2020 Jaguar E-pace, bridging the gap in terms of equipment and starting pricing with the rest of the subcompact SUV's spec levels. Called the Checkered Flag Limited Edition, it starts at $46,400 plus destination fees, slotting itself nicely above the base and SE trim, carrying over a few touches from the more expensive R-Dynamic line.

Gallery: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace: First Drive

185 Photos

First off, we have an exclusive color called Photon Red, as well as front and rear bumpers from the R-Dynamic models. You also get the visual appeal of two exhaust pipes, LED headlamps with the fancy J-shaped daytime running lights, and a blacked out exterior package. The E-Pace Checkered Flag also wears a nice set of 19-inch dark grey wheels. You also get a power tailgate and the extra convenience of keyless entry. On the inside, there are "Checkered Flag" branded door sills and Jaguar's Ebony Grained leather interior with red stitching.

The goodie list grows with the introduction of a new set of standard comfort and convenience features, such as a 10-way electronically adjustable front seats with heating, a fixed panoramic roof, a 12.3-inch TFT touchscreen, black gearshift paddles to accompany the leather sport steering wheel, and Jaguar's Ebony Morzine headliner. Smart settings also make their debut for 2020, and it acts as a driver recognition feature in which the system learns to anticipate the needs of specific drivers (identifiable via key fob or bluetooth phone signal), such as adjusting the seat, automatically setting climate control temperature, and personalizing infotainment settings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now come standard across the entire 2020 E-Pace range, so that's good news for everyone.

The Jaguar E-Pace Checkered Flag edition comes with all-wheel drive and can also be optioned with adaptive suspension. It shares the same 246 horsepower, turbocharged 2.0-liter with the entry level and SE trim. The more powerful 296 horsepower mill is reserved for the R-Dynamic models, but all E-Paces get a nine-speed automatic transmission.