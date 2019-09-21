What were the weirdest things that you've found under the hood of your car? A toy? A cat? A snake? Well, while the other two would have been harmless, a snake would be the last thing I would like to inside my car's engine bay. That, however, has happened in an RV storage lot in Shelby Township, Michigan.

The Shelby Township police got an odd call this week from an RV storage lot's security guard – a python was on the loose. While there were many places where the snake could have gone to, it decided to go under the hood of an old Corvette.

Ball Python Under The Hood Of A Corvette

In a report by WXYZ Detroit, Officer Fettig was dispatched to attend to the scene and assist the security guard in retrieving the python on the loose. Good thing, the police officer isn't a stranger to snakes as she has handled other snakes before.

"Honestly, if it was a different type of snake I would probably be a little afraid, but I've dealt with (a python) before," said Fettig in WXYZ Detroit's report.

Fettig said that the python, which happened to be a non-venomous ball python, was seen slithering across the parking lot when she got there. Her companions even brought dog poles to handle the snake, but the office didn't fret.

"They were like 'I'm not touching it.' I'm like, it's no big deal. I picked it up off the car and put it in the box," she added.

The snake is now at Macomb County Animal Control. If anyone wants to claim the snake as their pet, you can prove ownership at the mentioned office. Otherwise, the snake will be transferred to a local rescue.