It’s that time of year again, folks. Today the finalists for North American Car, Truck, and SUV of the Year nominees were announced. And among the 29 nominees, there are many obvious choices, but an odd few (many that we wouldn’t include ourselves) stand out.

First up are the car of the year semifinalists. Last year the Genesis G70 took home North American Car of the Year honors, but this year the field feels more varied. The list includes family sedans like the Subaru Legacy, sports cars like the C8 Corvette and Porsche 911, and even a hybrid – the Polestar 1. Here are the 12 candidates in this field:

In the race for North American SUV of the Year, there are another 12 candidates. And much like the nominees for car, there’s a wide variety that includes electric options like the Audi E-Tron, three-rows like the Cadillac XT6 Kia Telluride, and Hyundai Palisade, and even a wagon – the Volvo V60 Cross Country. Here’s the entire list of options:

The nominees slim down to just five when looking at the options for 2020 North American Truck of the Year Semifinalists. And all of the trucks on this list come from American manufacturers like Ford and Chevrolet only. Sorry, Toyota and Nissan. Here are the finalists:

Jurors will get behind the wheel of all of these cars, trucks, and SUVs in October for a group test. The finalists in each category will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, while the judges will award winners in early 2020.