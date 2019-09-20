Here’s something very interesting for the Jeep Gladiator fans. Brand new spy shots hit our inbox showing a heavily camouflaged truck riding on meaty off-road tires from the Rubicon. The real interest here is the extensive camo coverings around the hood area, which also looks rather distorted. Is this a new high-horsepower model the off-road community has been dreaming about?

There’s no denying the fact that the hood appears larger, though admittedly it could be due to air billowing the covers and false panels underneath. The wheels are also a different design, and lest you think this might be some kind of diesel prototype, our spy team got a close look at the fuel filler cap wearing an Unleaded Fuel Only tag. Evidence points to this being the rumored Gladiator Hercules we've been hearing about recently.

Gallery: Jeep Gladiator 'Hercules' Spy Shots

13 Photos

Before you get visions of a factory-backed Hellcat-powered Gladiator, we don’t believe a thumping V8 is hiding beneath those covers. Jeep has already said such a thing is highly unlikely, but a turbocharged six-cylinder isn’t out of the question. We’ve heard such a mill could offer upwards of 500 horsepower, which would make the Gladiator a tempting option for those seeking a mid-sized off-roader with serious bite.

Whatever the case is, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more Gladiator prototypes.