The Lamborghini Sian looks like no other vehicle in the Italian brand’s model line, and according to AutoCar, Lamborghini plans to keep it that way. This news comes from the supercar maker’s head of design, Mitja Borkert, who the British automotive publication spoke with at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

“That’s a clear no,” Borkert told AutoCar after being asked if the Sian’s design language will influence that of vehicles Lamborghini plans to produce in the upcoming decade. That’s a shame, if you ask us, because the Sian’s lines are especially handsome. It is also counter to the practice employed by the Lamborghini Reventon, which previewed the general design language of the old Murciélago supercar's replacement, the Aventador.

Limited to 63 units, the sold-out Sian is motivated by a 6.5-liter V12 engine and an electric motor, which work together to crank out more than 800 horsepower. As a result, the limited-edition Lambo makes its way to 62 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds and tops out at more than 200 mph.

In short, the Sian is wicked quick. It’s also wicked expensive, with buyers shelling out more than $3.5 million to own one of the hybrid supercars. On the plus side, it sounds as though that money is going toward a Lamborghini that will look like no other vehicle produced by the Italian automaker for years to come.