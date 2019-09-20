The Southside Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram & RV Centre in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, has created a cool 1990s throwback look for a custom Ram 1500. The streaky turquoise-and-purple color scheme comes straight off the ubiquitous fountain drink cups. The dealer even made a promo video with a VHS aesthetic to promote the colorful truck.

With bad video tracking, a blocky typeface, and pumping dance music, the clip taps into the 90s nostalgia that's a major trend of the moment. In addition to the streaky graphics, the truck also wears white-painted wheels, which is a touch that perfectly fits the decade's aesthetic.

The truck is actually for sale if any Canadian readers want a modern truck with a 1990s look. It's a 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn with a Crew Cab body and has options like Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group, Premium Lighting Group, and 8.4-inch infotainment system with navigation. The pickup has an MSRP of $69,753 CAD, but the listing online shows $10,000 in available incentives, taking the figure down to $59,753 CAD, which is equal to $45,021 USD at current exchange rates.

This streaky pattern is called Jazz. Gina Ekiss came up with the design, according to a Huffington Post story. She worked at the Sweetheart Cup Company when the business held an internal design competition in 1989. Ekiss submitted several ideas, including the turquoise-and-purple combination that has become so famous. The Solo Cup Company later acquired Sweetheart and kept the look in production.