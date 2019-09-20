Whenever a publication gets ahold of the new Toyota Supra, the natural inclination is to go drag racing, and Car Magazine SA from South Africa follows the trend by challenging the Japanese sports coupe against the BMW Z4 and Ford Mustang GT.

It's worth noting that the Z4 in this video makes 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts), versus the 382 hp (285 kW) and 254 hp (189 kW) tunes available in the United States. The Mustang is also down on power from the American version by making 444 hp (331 kW) in South Africa, rather than 460 hp (343 kW) for the latest one available in the U.S. All three of the vehicles in this test use automatic transmissions – eight-speed units for the BMW and Toyota, versus a ten-speed for the Ford.

Car Magazine SA tests this trio out to 400 meters (1,312 feet or nearly a quarter-mile) and 800 meters (2,625 feet or about a half-mile). It also records the acceleration figures along the way.

In the first split second of the race, the Z4 appears to leap ahead of the pack, but that doesn't last for long because the Supra surges forward. Despite having a distinct power advantage, the Mustang struggles to keep up.

Without spoiling the results, this race once again suggests that Toyota underrates the new Supra's output. A previous dyno test shows the model making 339 hp (253 kW) at the wheels, and a European test indicates the figure is 376.6 hp (280.8 kW) going to the ground. Drag race videos suggest that the Toyota is nearly as quick as a BMW M2 Competition and can easily beat a Z4.