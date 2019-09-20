All models are powered by a 3.5-liter V6.
After getting a major refresh for the 2019 model year, the Nissan Murano is entering the 2020 MY and is already on sale with a starting price of $31,530 excluding applicable tax, title, license fees and $1,045 USD destination charges. The entry-level model is a Murano S with front-wheel drive and a 3.5-liter DOHC V6 engine.
Go for the Murano SV and it will set you back at least $35,160, again in an FWD configuration. Above that are two more FWD models, the Murano SL and Murano Platinum. The same trim levels are also available with an all-wheel drive with the base Murano S AWD starting at $33,130, followed by the Murano SV AWD kicking off at $36,760.
The two range-topping models in the 2020 lineup are the Murano SL AWD and Murano Platinum AWD, starting at $41,230 and $45,330 respectively. All 2020 Murano models are powered by the aforementioned 3.5-liter V6 with a peak power of 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) mated exclusively to an Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission.
Compared to the 2019 model, the 2020 Murano gets an expanded availability of Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies, which now includes six advanced active safety and assist systems. The standard equipment across the range is now upgraded and there’s one extra color – the Super Black.
In 2018, Nissan gave the Murano a revised interior with a new center console and for the 2019 model year, the SUV also got a refreshed exterior with а new grille, redesigned LED headlights and taillights, additional 18- and 20-inch alloy wheels, and three new exterior paint choices. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard across the range.
Note: 2020 Nissan Murano picture above, 2019 Nissan Murano pictured below.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the 2020 Nissan Murano, which is on sale now with a starting MSRP of $31,530 USD1 for the Murano S front-wheel drive model.
The 2020 Murano is available in four well-equipped grades: Murano S, Murano SV, Murano SL and Murano Platinum. Each comes equipped with a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter DOHC V6 connected to an advanced Xtronic transmission and is available in front-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.
Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2020 Nissan Murano:
|
Murano S FWD
|
$31,530 USD
|
Murano SV FWD
|
$35,160 USD
|
Murano SL FWD
|
$39,630 USD
|
Murano Platinum FWD
|
$43,730 USD
|
Murano S AWD
|
$33,130 USD
|
Murano SV AWD
|
$36,760 USD
|
Murano SL AWD
|
$41,230 USD
|
Murano Platinum AWD
|
$45,330 USD
Now in its third generation, Murano received a comprehensive refreshening for the 2019 model year, including revised exterior and interior treatments. For 2020, Murano adds expanded availability of Nissan Safety Shield 360 – a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies.
Other enhancements for 2020 include new option package naming and content, along with upgraded standard equipment for Murano SV, SL and Platinum grades. Also added is one new exterior color, Super Black.
To find out more about the 2020 Nissan Murano and the rest of the Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.