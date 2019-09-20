After getting a major refresh for the 2019 model year, the Nissan Murano is entering the 2020 MY and is already on sale with a starting price of $31,530 excluding applicable tax, title, license fees and $1,045 USD destination charges. The entry-level model is a Murano S with front-wheel drive and a 3.5-liter DOHC V6 engine.

Go for the Murano SV and it will set you back at least $35,160, again in an FWD configuration. Above that are two more FWD models, the Murano SL and Murano Platinum. The same trim levels are also available with an all-wheel drive with the base Murano S AWD starting at $33,130, followed by the Murano SV AWD kicking off at $36,760.

The two range-topping models in the 2020 lineup are the Murano SL AWD and Murano Platinum AWD, starting at $41,230 and $45,330 respectively. All 2020 Murano models are powered by the aforementioned 3.5-liter V6 with a peak power of 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) mated exclusively to an Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission.

Compared to the 2019 model, the 2020 Murano gets an expanded availability of Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies, which now includes six advanced active safety and assist systems. The standard equipment across the range is now upgraded and there’s one extra color – the Super Black.

In 2018, Nissan gave the Murano a revised interior with a new center console and for the 2019 model year, the SUV also got a refreshed exterior with а new grille, redesigned LED headlights and taillights, additional 18- and 20-inch alloy wheels, and three new exterior paint choices. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard across the range.

Note: 2020 Nissan Murano picture above, 2019 Nissan Murano pictured below.