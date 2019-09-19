Not all luxury automakers offer insanely luxurious yachts for cruising the oceans of the world. Technically speaking, most of those offerings are little more than a famous automotive badge affixed to a fabulously extravagant boat built by a manufacturer dedicated to things that float. That’s not quite the case with this affluent Lexus-branded vessel, called the LY 650.

The automaker collaborated with Italian yacht design studio Nuvolari Lenard on the LY 650’s overall shape and style, both inside and out. If you recall the Lexus Sport Yacht Concept from 2017, you’ll see similarities that go beyond the gold/silver color scheme. The LY 650 is much larger, measuring 65 feet in length but it borrows the organic shape of the concept. The hull utilizes the concept’s composite construction, fusing carbon fiber-reinforced plastic and glass fiber-reinforced plastic for a material that’s both stronger and lighter than standard fiberglass.

Gallery: Lexus LY 650 Yacht

14 Photos

As for the actual construction of the LY 650, Lexus turned to Wisconsin-based Marquis Yachts. From the flying bridge to the open interior, this boat is a luxury cruiser equipped with three separate cabins that have private bathrooms. The Yacht’s various electronic systems have the ability to be controlled via smartphone, and propulsion comes from a pair of marine-spec Volvo Penta IPS 12.8-liter engines that can produce up to 1,350 horsepower each. Sorry Lexus fans, no Toyota-spec power this time.

“The LY 650 symbolizes the challenge taken by Lexus, which aspires to be a true luxury lifestyle brand, to venture beyond the automobile,” said Toyota President Akio Toyoda. “A collaborative team between Toyota and Marquis Yachts introduced the Toyota Production System to the boat manufacturing facility to improve productivity and quality. This allowed the Lexus “CRAFTED” philosophy of anticipatory hospitality and meticulous attention to detail to become a reality in the form of a luxury yacht. I am truly looking forward to seeing the advanced, high-quality LY 650 display its beauty on the oceans across the globe. As a mobility company, we are pursuing new possibilities for mobility even on the sea.”

The Lexus LY 650 is slated for a sales launch on October 30. As for price, this is one of those need-to-know items where if you have to ask, you positively can’t afford it.