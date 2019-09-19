Students attending a firefighting demonstration in Vác, Hungary, watched as a firetruck lost control and overturned while responding to a staged car fire. One of the bystanders captured the entire crash on video.

The clip shows the firetruck speeding to the scene. A sharp turn while going too fast causes the vehicle to go onto two wheels. The driver tries to correct the situation, but the truck tips onto the other two wheels. It then topples over. People nearby responded to the scene quickly to rescue the firefighters.

The Vaci Diary Online reported that five firefighters were in the truck. All of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries but were out by the afternoon. There were bystanders nearby the incident but none of them were hurt.

After the crash, a crane arrived at the scene to put the firetruck back on its wheels. The vehicle had to be towed away from the scene. The damage appears to be mostly cosmetic and looks to be repairable without going too long out of service.

Police are investigating the incident, according to Vaci Diary Online. Watching this video seems to answer any questions, though. The driver likely wanted to put on a good show for the kids watching but was a little overzealous. It was a good reminder to the children about the dangers of being a first responder, and the incident showed them why to give speeding firetrucks a wide berth on the road.