The Toyota Century is a grand luxury barge that primarily serves well-to-do customers in Japan. It’s been around since the late 1960s but only three generations have evolved since then, with the latest appearing for the 2018 model year. It’s timely, since Japan also has a new Emperor named Naruhito who ascended to the throne this past May. We reported back then that he would get a new convertible version of the Century, and now that car has arrived. Well, almost arrived.

Japanese Nostalgic Car reports the drop-top is dubbed the royal parade car, and it will be the ride that Emperor Naruhito and the royal family will use for the official coronation ceremony. That special gala is slated to take place on October 22, and with VIPs from 190 countries expected to attend, Emperor Naruhito will certainly need something very special for the short parade route.

What do we know about the special Century convertible? Sadly, not much at this point. It’s a massive machine for something without a roof, stretching nearly 18 feet in length. The standard Century uses a hybrid powertrain, pairing a 5.0-liter V8 with electric motors to produce a combined 425 horsepower (317 kilowatts), identical to what was previously used in the Lexus LS600h. According to Japanese Nostalgic Car, this one-off convertible has rear seats that are slightly taller, with seatbacks fixed at a 25-degree angle so the royal passengers are more visible during the parade.

The Century is the first new parade car for Japan’s royal family in nearly 30 years. Previously, a Rolls-Royce Corniche III filled the role, though it was only used twice and was in need of significant updating to be used for this special occasion.