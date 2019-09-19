The Nissan Titan goes under the knife for 2020, but before Nissan pulls the cover off the truck at the State Fair of Texas, the Japanese brand is teasing the PRO-4X trim’s updated face. Specifically, Nissan is focusing on the model’s badging, which now includes red accents.

That’s not all this teaser shows, though, and we’re also able to make out details such as the truck’s refreshed grille design, updated lower fascia, and new LED accent lights. Like other Nissan models, it looks as though the 2020 Titan will adopt an even more aggressive version of the brand’s “V-motion” grille design. The big maw appears to complement a contrasting lower fascia that’s surrounded by larger fog lights relative to today's truck. Meanwhile, the updated headlights incorporate a more cohesive LED running light design that nicely frames the low- and/or high-beam lamps.

The Titan’s teased changes jive with the details seen on a 2020 Titan PRO-4X development mule spotted by one of our spy photographers. That truck also sported revisions to its taillights and tailgate, as well as a revised dashboard with new climate control vents and a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

While mechanical changes to the truck remain under wraps, we expect much of the current Titan’s bits to carry over to the new truck relatively unchanged. This includes the truck’s 5.6-liter V8 engine and seven-speed automatic transmission. Nevertheless, we won't be surprised if the off-road kit of the PRO-4X trim includes a handful of new or improved pieces. Look for the 2020 Nissan Titan to go on sale early next year.