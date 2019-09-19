A new generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is on the way, but new spy shots suggest that the existing Trackhawk could have a special version on the way before the next-gen model arrives. The modifications make us wonder whether this could be a Demon variant.

The photos only offer a view of the modified Jeep from the front, but there's a very obvious change. This Grand Cherokee Trackhawk wears a modified hood with a big bulge. It appears that the center section is supposed to be a scoop, but the element seems closed off in these images. One explanation for this look and the white color could be the piece is still in development.

There are no other visible changes to this vehicle. However, it's sitting next to what appears to be a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon with the SRT badge absent from the grille.

Since it's sitting next to what is probably a Demon, we have to wonder whether the Grand Cherokee also has the 808-horsepower (603-kilowatt) supercharged V8. Opening up the hood scoop would be a way to direct more air to the potent powerplant.

Assuming this is the case, then the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk would immediately become the king of performance SUVs. With 808 hp, it would easily top models like the 641-hp (478-kW) Lamborghini Urus and 626-hp (467-kW) Bentley Bentayga Speed.

If Jeep intends to sell this hotter Trackhawk, then it needs to act quickly. The next-gen Grand Cherokee reportedly debuts in mid-2020 and goes on sale for the 2021 model year. The timeframe only gives the automaker a few months to get this model into showrooms.