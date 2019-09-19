Mercedes-Benz’ current range of all-electric vehicles for the masses consists of just two models. These are the EQC mid-size crossover and the EQV, a zero-emission people mover that was revealed in Frankfurt earlier this month. Another green model with a three-pointed star logo is currently under development and these are its first spy photos we can share.

Meet the Mercedes EQB, basically an all-electric version of the GLB crossover, which should become a relatively more affordable option for the customers than the EQC. In these shots, it’s seen testing on public roads together with another GLB prototype and trying to hide its exterior design.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQB spy photos

12 Photos

For the untrained eye, it might be difficult to differentiate the regular GLB from the EQB. However, if you take a closer look at the front fascia, you’ll notice the grille-less layout – the obvious lack of traditional cooling radiators for the internal combustion engine at the front means the designer are free to tweak the fascia a little.

The wheels also clearly say this is an electric vehicle. With a simpler design, these types of alloys generally produce less air resistance and it’s probably safe to assume the prototype here rides on special rubber with lower rolling resistance. At the back, there are no exhaust pipes and the design of the lower bumper section is hidden under heavy camouflage.

Judging by these photos, the EQB is in the advanced stages of development – it’s wearing its production body and lights, and – most likely – the final powertrain configuration is already underneath the skin. Speaking of the powertrain, word on the street is the EQB will offer a range of up to 310 miles (500 kilometers) at a single charge, but will probably lose the seven-seat cabin layout of the regular GLB.

Look for a debut of Mercedes-Benz’ third electric model sometime in 2020.

Photos: CarPix