The Ford Ranger and F-150 pickup trucks are now available with a dealer-installed lift kit. Priced at $1,495 before installation, the kit adds 2.0 inches to the ride height of 2019 Rangers and 2015 through 2019 F-150s.

Along with benefitting ground clearance, the lift also improves the trucks’ approach and breakover angles. The Ranger sees a 21 percent increase in the former and a 10 percent increase in the latter, per Ford. Meanwhile, the F-150 sees an increase of 22 and 7 percent, respectively, for trucks equipped with a 145.0-inch wheelbase.

The setup is not strictly about raising the ride height of the Blue Oval’s mid- and full-size pickup trucks, though, and it also comes with heavier duty suspension parts designed for tackling tougher terrain. The kit’s pièce de résistance is arguably its Fox shocks. According to Ford, its performance team worked with Fox to develop specific valving within the shocks to ensure they provided the two Ford trucks with the proper mix of on- and off-road performance.

Furthermore, the warrantied kit includes new front coilover springs, as well as polyurethane bushings for the trucks’ upper-front mounts. All in, Ford seems pretty confident in its work, and the company notes the setup was developed and tested for high-speed off-road driving in Borrego, California, and for low-speed rock climbing in Arizona. However, until we have the chance to test the dealer-installed kit ourselves, we can only confirm that the 2.0-inch lift does a good job of toughening up the Ranger's looks.