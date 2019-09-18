The Jaguar XF Sportbrake has a refresh on the way, and these spy shots are our very first look at the updated wagon. Like with many mid-cycle evolutions, the tweaks to this one only appear to be at the front and rear.

Jaguar XF Sportbrake Test Mule 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake

It's hard to draw exact conclusions about the refreshed model's changes because of the heavy camouflage. However, the headlights appear tinier than on the existing model. The grille seems smaller, too. Ribs as part of the concealment on the test mule's hood hide whether there are any design changes there.

Jaguar XF Sportbrake Spy Photo 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake

At the back, Jaguar also conceals the taillights, but it looks like they still wrap around the rear end, except for the area for the license plate. Oddly, there are no visible exhaust pipes on this car, and a white box is underneath the vehicle. This could be some sort of sensor for evaluating possible powertrain changes. Alternatively, the panel might be a method of hiding something from view.

Gallery: Jaguar XF Sportbrake Spy Photos

15 Photos

These photos don't provide a view of the interior, but it's safe to expect some styling updates in there, like improved infotainment tech.

Powertrain tweaks are a mystery, too. However, the changes underneath the vehicle suggest that Jag has some revisions in mind.

If you like the idea of driving a Jaguar station wagon, then buy the XF Sportbrake while it still exists in the United States. In March 2019, U.S. CEO Joe Eberhardt said that the company intended to drop wagons from the American lineup as part of a long-term plan. The current one was sticking around, but a successor seemed in doubt.