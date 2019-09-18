It’s a question that’s plagued mankind since today: can I outrun a Hemi-powered Dodge Charger cop car on a rally course? Well, now we know. Sort of.

In Team O’Neil Rally School’s latest Will It Rally episode, the school put the four-door Dodge cop car to the test on its rally course, where it turned in a comparatively admirable time of 2:05.52. That’s nearly nine seconds quicker than the time Team O'Neil Rally School wrangled out of a Subaru WRX!

Alas, this isn’t exactly comparing apples and oranges. As much as we’d like to attribute this 2013 Charger’s advantage to its 370-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 engine and various cop car kit, we know the actual secret to the car’s success is the timeframe in which it was tested. Specifically, Team O’Neil pushed the big Dodge sedan around its dirt track during the summertime, whereas the Subaru, as well as others on the leaderboard, was bullied about the course in the cold, snowy winter.

Still, there’s no question the rear-drive Charger looks like a hell of a lot of fun to drive on a rally course. Plus, the big Dodge's recorded time around the dirt track seems quick enough to make us think twice before attempting to lose a cop driving a Hemi-powered Charger on a rally course.