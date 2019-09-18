The Chevrolet Corvette is all-new for 2020. It finally rides on a mid-engine platform and also uses an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This means the launch control function is even more exciting than before and there’s a new video that explains how to use that feature. Plus, the car now also has a burnout mode for warming the tires but we’ll get to that later.

Before we explain the steps you need to take to activate the launch control, make sure to head over to MotorTrend to check out their exclusive (and not embeddable) video of how to use the feature. Click on this link, on the link below, or at the source link at the end of this page.

Head over to MotorTrend to see how to use the launch control.

Now about the launch control itself. It’s not rocket science and if you’ve used other Chevrolet products with launch control, you’ll be familiar with it. These are the steps:

Put the car in Drive and select Track mode

Double-tap the electronic stability control (ESC) off button

You’ll see the Performance Traction Management (PTM) menu on the instrument cluster

Select one of the five available modes (Wet, Dry, Sport I, Sport II, and Race)

Launch control works with all of the modes, no need to worry about that

Press the brake with your left foot, floor the gas with your right foot

Lift off the brake once the revs settle at 3,500 rpm

For even better results, you need to warm the tires. That’s an easy job for the new ‘Vette, which now offers a function that’s unofficially called “burnout mode.” To use it, you don’t have to get into PTC modes – put the car into Drive, hit the brakes, and pull both paddles on the steering wheel to open the transmission's clutches. Then, just floor the gas and release the paddles when you are ready – a controlled wheel spin will follow. Once you feel you are done, just release the throttle.