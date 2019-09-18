Mitsubishi may have one of the smallest model ranges in the United States but the Japanese firm won’t abandon the region. As of lately, we are seeing mostly renderings from independent designers, trying to resurrect famous Mitsu nameplates from the past, and that’s sad – we truly believe the brand deserves more. Thankfully, there are signs of uplift – the marque has just teased its brand new concept car, which will debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show in late October.

The vehicle in question is described as a small plug-in electric SUV, which should deliver a driving experience with “reassurance and safety in everyday driving about town.” Once the everyday duties are covered, the model will allow you “of all abilities to confidently push further over the unmade or rough road surfaces when engaging in outdoor activities.” The prototype will rely on a compact plug-in hybrid powertrain with an electric all-wheel-drive system.

No technical details are released yet, just a single teaser image. It suggests the crossover will have a rather quirky shape with what appear to be large round grilles of some sort at the back. Exterior audio system speakers? Hopefully not. Interestingly, the shape of the rear end looks a lot like a traditional three-box sedan so we’ll be excited to see the profile of the entire concept.

"An electric SUV that delivers unparalleled driving pleasure and confidence over all terrain in light and wind.”

Mitsubishi’s previous concept was the Triton Absolute, which was basically a beefed-up version of the Tritron truck, known in Europe as the L200. The brand’s new study will debut on October 23 in Tokyo, just a day before the show opens its doors for the public.