You'll pay between $50 and $150 more for the aging SUV.
Nissan’s pricing structure for its 2020 Pathfinder lineup is revealed, and the numbers are very close to 2019 figures. The base-model Pathfinder S starts at $31,680, an increase of $150 from the previous year. On the other end of the spectrum, an all-wheel-drive Platinum bumps up just $50 with a starting price of $44,610. Price increases for the other models – specifically the SV and SL range – vary between $50 and $100.
The Rock Creek Edition endures as a $995 add-on for SV and SL models. Compared to 2019, SV Rock Creek Edition Pathfinders are up by $100, with higher-spec SL Rock Creek variants seeing a $70 increase. All 2020 Pathfinders are subject to an additional $1,045 destination and handling charge.
Gallery: 2020 Nissan Pathfinder
As with 2019, the 2020 Rock Creek Edition punches up the three-row SUV with a tougher look on the outside and a bit more pizzaz on the inside. Fender flares, 18-inch wheels, and black trim are the updates to the exterior, while the inside gets contrast stitching and badging. A standard-issue trailer tow package lets the Rock Creek Edition tow up to 6,000 pounds. Other features and options throughout the Pathfinder lineup carry over to 2020 as well, including the venerable 3.5-liter V6 developing 284 horsepower, mated to a CVT driving either the front wheels or all four.
The current-generation Pathfinder received a facelift for the 2017 model year, but it actually dates back to 2013. That’s not necessarily ancient, but with the SUV realm evolving at a pace approaching light speed, the Pathfinder is definitely among the elders. Its old-school interior filled with buttons is rather dated, and while it has a certain amount of charm, our first-drive in the Rock Creek Edition found a vehicle not worthy of its price tag. And that was before the minor increase for 2020.
Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2020 Pathfinder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SUV, which is on sale now with a starting MSRP1 of $31,680. The seven-passenger Pathfinder is offered in 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive configurations and a choice of four well-equipped grade levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. For 2020, Pathfinder continues to offer a wide range of available technologies and convenience features, along with the popular Rock Creek Edition package.
All Pathfinder models are equipped with a 284-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 with Direct Injection Gasoline™ (DIG) system and Xtronic transmission. Standard maximum towing capacity is a best-in-class of up to 6,000 pounds2 (when properly equipped), giving owners the ability to tow two-axle recreational trailers.
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder:
|
Pathfinder S 2WD
|
$31,680 USD
|
Pathfinder SV 2WD
|
$34,470 USD
|
Pathfinder SL 2WD
|
$38,090 USD
|
Pathfinder Platinum 2WD
|
$42,920 USD
|
Pathfinder S 4WD
|
$33,370 USD
|
Pathfinder SV 4WD
|
$36,160 USD
|
Pathfinder SL 4WD
|
$39,780 USD
|
Pathfinder Platinum 4WD
|
$44,610 USD
Destination and Handling $1,045.
Pathfinder's stylish, adventure-ready interior features Nissan's innovative EZ Flex Seating System™ with LATCH AND GLIDE™, a 2nd row tilt and glide seat that allows easy 3rd row access with a child safety seat still installed. The 2020 Pathfinder also offers available Intelligent Around View® Monitor (I-AVM), Bose® 13-speaker premium audio system, Dual Panorama Moonroof, Motion-Activated liftgate with liftgate position memory and NissanConnect® with Navigation and Services.
The Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, a special value option package featuring unique exterior and interior treatments, is available on 2020 Pathfinder SV and SL grades. Every Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition also includes a standard trailer tow hitch and harness and splash guards.
For more information on the 2020 Pathfinder, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com.