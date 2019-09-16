We tend to believe that form should largely follow function when it comes to automotive design. Only seldom does that prove to be the case, though. And even when it does, the results aren't always as pretty as they are purposeful.

Take, for example, the highly anticipated new Toyota Supra. It might look the part, and even pack the performance to live up to the legend. But what about all those vents? Do they actually serve a purpose?

Sadly not. The new Supra, for everything it has going for it, is festooned with more fake vents than a model-airplane show. The slits in the hood behind and above the front wheels? Fake. The inlets under the headlights? Also fake. That gap in the door in front of the rear wheels? Goes nowhere. And the vents in the back, extending below the taillights? Yep, those are fake too.

The question is whether all those pieces of honeycombed black plastic posing as air vents can actually be made functional. And to answer that question, we turn to Jackie Ding, a YouTuber who knows a thing or two about Japanese sports cars. (Or so, at least, his nearly 15,000-strong cadre of followers evidently believes.)

Ding picked up a 2020 Toyota GR Supra a couple of months ago to go with his hard-driven Honda S2000, and proceeded to modify his Austrian-built, Bavarian-based, Japanese-developed sports car. But one thing he's left alone, despite the ostensible temptation, is the proliferation of fake air vents.

Why? Well, we'll leave it to Jackie to explain himself in this six-minute video, which has, as we go to press, racked up over 22,000 views in less than a week. Suffice it to say that, for better or worse, the only thing in this case that'd be more pointless than the fake vents themselves would be attempting to make them functional.